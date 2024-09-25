Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.41. 22,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 52,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several analysts have commented on SKYH shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYH. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 8,485.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,116,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,103,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

