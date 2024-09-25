StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 20%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 431,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 209,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

StrikePoint Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About StrikePoint Gold

(Get Free Report)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StrikePoint Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikePoint Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.