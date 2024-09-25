Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 104,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 98,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 163.55% and a negative return on equity of 234.36%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.