Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 104,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 98,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$9.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.47 million for the quarter. Northern Graphite had a negative net margin of 163.55% and a negative return on equity of 234.36%.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

