Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04. 262,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 826,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $9,160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 16.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 176,250 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $4,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

