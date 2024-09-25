Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 25,514 shares.The stock last traded at 19.39 and had previously closed at 19.25.

Better Home & Finance Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.69.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative net margin of 609.77% and a negative return on equity of 225.59%. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

