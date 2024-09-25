Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.38 ($0.13). 789,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 690,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.17 ($0.12).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.53 million, a P/E ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

