enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Up 10.4%

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.59 and last traded at C$5.51. 167,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 204,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.19.

enCore Energy (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 58.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of C$7.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$38,000.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

