Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Shares Down 20%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 139,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 815% from the average daily volume of 15,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72.

About Hempalta

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hempalta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempalta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.