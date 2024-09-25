Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 6.9%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.32. Approximately 308,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 956,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $578,074.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,280.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $578,074.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,852.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,176 shares of company stock worth $7,893,316. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

