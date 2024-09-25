Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09. Approximately 37,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 354,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In related news, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,763.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joris Wilms sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $449,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,100. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

