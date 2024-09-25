Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Down 5.4%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 145,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,119,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

SLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acelyrin from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,103,000 after acquiring an additional 81,633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,642,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after buying an additional 628,528 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its stake in Acelyrin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 2,926,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP grew its position in Acelyrin by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

