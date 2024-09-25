Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 4.8%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.27 and last traded at $90.15. 728,975 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,047,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

