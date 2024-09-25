Lollybomb Meme Coin Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BOMB)

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $4,905.96 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lollybomb Meme Coin Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s launch date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Buying and Selling Lollybomb Meme Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.0011134 USD and is down -19.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,041.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

