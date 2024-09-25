Venom (VENOM) Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Venom coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venom has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Venom has a market capitalization of $186.45 million and $1.64 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,238,262,219 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official website is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,238,131,754.35 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.10071021 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,885,958.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

