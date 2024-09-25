Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.900-3.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America raised shares of Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of CNXC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 964,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,168. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Concentrix’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

