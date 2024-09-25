WeBuy (WE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $46.23 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, WeBuy has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $46.23 million and $56,296.62 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,749,981 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

