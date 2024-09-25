SUNDOG (SUNDOG) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $329.73 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. One SUNDOG token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. SUNDOG has a market cap of $329.73 million and approximately $111.08 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00262367 BTC.

SUNDOG Profile

SUNDOG’s genesis date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official website is www.sundog.meme. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx.

Buying and Selling SUNDOG

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,455,989 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.34555948 USD and is up 10.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $148,637,077.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

