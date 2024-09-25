Songbird (SGB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $169,035.53

Songbird (SGB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Songbird token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Songbird has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Songbird has a total market cap of $108.39 million and approximately $169,035.53 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Token Profile

Songbird was first traded on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,008,071,313 tokens. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Songbird’s official message board is flare.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

