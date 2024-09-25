Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.050-11.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.6 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.6 billion. Concentrix also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.90-3.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNXC. Bank of America upgraded Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.75.

CNXC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.62. 964,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,168. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $53.89 and a 1 year high of $106.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $29,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,674.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

