Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 964,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,168. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Concentrix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

