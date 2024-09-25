Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.050-11.310 EPS.
Concentrix Stock Performance
Shares of CNXC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 964,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,168. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $106.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Concentrix had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentrix will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $25,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,327.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $82,028. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
