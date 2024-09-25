Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $168.13 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00043390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,404,266 coins and its circulating supply is 903,284,348 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

