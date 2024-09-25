Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in General Motors by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,226 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.