iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day moving average of $207.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

