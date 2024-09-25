iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

