iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,352,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 66,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $576.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $576.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

