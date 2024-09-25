Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks by 20.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 36,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.