Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell Purchases 9,300 Shares

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB) Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 9,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,593.00.

Brendan T.N. Caldwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of Urbana stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00.

Urbana Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:URB remained flat at C$5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818. Urbana Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.44 and a 52-week high of C$6.50. The stock has a market cap of C$51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.34.

About Urbana

Urbana (TSE:URB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a net margin of 78.31% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of C($4.44) million for the quarter.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

