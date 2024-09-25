Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 7,325,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 24,960,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Tilray Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Tilray Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

