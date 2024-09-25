Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 0.7%

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13. 6,678,892 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 6,632,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Get Vistra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vistra

Vistra Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.