Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Lam Research worth $119,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $3,229,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Lam Research by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 29.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 199.5% in the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 163,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,215,000 after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $929.00 to $774.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,012.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $791.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $1,130.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $825.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $922.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Shares of Lam Research are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.84%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

