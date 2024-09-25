Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 307,076 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 349.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 307,076 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $26,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

