Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 59.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after acquiring an additional 40,701 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,471,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 735,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,178,000 after buying an additional 463,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $266.26 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $268.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a market capitalization of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.