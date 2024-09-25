International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.76 and last traded at $221.51. 380,586 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,238,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.60.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.8% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 115,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.