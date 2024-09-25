Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $42.44 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 2,781,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,894,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

