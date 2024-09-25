Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $725.09 and last traded at $723.95. Approximately 622,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,717,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $722.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock valued at $129,858,692. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 5,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

