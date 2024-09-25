Audius Market Cap Tops $169.07 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $169.07 million and $6.05 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

