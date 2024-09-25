Hermez Network Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.84 or 0.00006065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $140.14 million and approximately $6,283.28 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.87542059 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,678.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

