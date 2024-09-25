Qtum (QTUM) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $268.65 million and approximately $27.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.86 or 0.04066670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00043402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,331,184 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

