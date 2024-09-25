ELIS Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,234.13 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0962 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $19.25 million and $60,234.13 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,350.45 or 0.99937709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.09611864 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,374.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.