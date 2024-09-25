QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $160,751.01 and $1,262.73 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,350.45 or 0.99937709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193617 USD and is up 29.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,131.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.