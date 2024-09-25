KOK Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $254,086.09 and $98,581.56 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,350.45 or 0.99937709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008183 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00056176 USD and is down -10.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $132,895.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

