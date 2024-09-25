Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 280.1% from the August 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.8 %

VGM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 199,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,879. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

