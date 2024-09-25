Short Interest in NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expands By 283.3%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

NTT DATA Group Price Performance

NTDTY traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 8,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.07. NTT DATA Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Company Profile

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

