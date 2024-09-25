Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Nippon Ceramic Price Performance
Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40.
About Nippon Ceramic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Ceramic
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.