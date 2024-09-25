Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nippon Ceramic Price Performance

Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43. Nippon Ceramic has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Get Nippon Ceramic alerts:

About Nippon Ceramic

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Ceramic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Ceramic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.