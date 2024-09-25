Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Barings Corporate Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 24,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $19.55.

Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend

About Barings Corporate Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

