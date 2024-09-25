Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 377.6% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Prysmian Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

