OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 369.4% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OMVKY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 27,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

