Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 3,367 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 199.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after acquiring an additional 274,229,968 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 36,625,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,303,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Walmart by 284.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,227,000 after buying an additional 8,225,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 359,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $28,139,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,989,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,262,194,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,360,248 shares of company stock valued at $959,228,295. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.02. The company has a market cap of $648.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.19.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

