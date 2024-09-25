Alley Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 506 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $88,708,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.88.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $401.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

