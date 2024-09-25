Alight Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $88,708,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $400.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.42. The firm has a market cap of $398.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $401.11.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.88.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

